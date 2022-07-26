Ukraine says Russia increases gas pipeline pressure without prior notice
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 06:44 IST
Russian gas giant Gazprom has sharply increased pressure in the pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Europe without prior notice, the Ukrainian state pipeline operator company said on Tuesday.
Such pressure spikes could lead to emergencies including pipeline ruptures, and pipeline operators are obliged to inform each other about them in advance, the Ukrainian company said.
Gazprom could not be immediately reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
