Spain's expects EU to agree on a gas use cut lower than 15%

Spain's expects EU member countries to reach an agreement to cut natural gas use during the winter by less than 15% and on a voluntary basis during a meeting on Tuesday, energy minister Teresa Ribera said on arriving at the meeting in Brussels. European Union countries are set to approve a weakened emergency EU proposal to curb their gas demand on Tuesday, with opt-outs allowing them to follow different national paths to prepare for Russian supply cuts.

The European Commission last week proposed emergency rules requiring each country to cut its gas use by 15% from August to March. The target would be voluntary, but the Commission could make it binding in a supply emergency. The Spanish government opposes forcing consumers and companies to cut their gas use, arguing the country heavily invested in infrastructure to import and re-export natural gas to the rest of the EU.

