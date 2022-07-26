Left Menu

EU will not be divided by gas cuts - German foreign minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:40 IST
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed efforts to coordinate gas-saving measures across the European Union on Tuesday, stressing that the bloc would stand united as Russia further throttles its gas supply to Germany and beyond.

"We will not be divided because gas is scarce, instead we stand together, and that is the most important signal to the Russian president," Baerbock said in Prague following talks with her Czech counterpart.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

