EU will not be divided by gas cuts - German foreign minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:40 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed efforts to coordinate gas-saving measures across the European Union on Tuesday, stressing that the bloc would stand united as Russia further throttles its gas supply to Germany and beyond.
"We will not be divided because gas is scarce, instead we stand together, and that is the most important signal to the Russian president," Baerbock said in Prague following talks with her Czech counterpart.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- European Union
- Russia
- Czech
- Baerbock
- German
- Russian
- Annalena Baerbock
- Prague
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German energy regulator says unclear about post-Nord Stream 1 outage
German energy regulator says unclear about post-Nord Stream 1 outage
GRAPHIC-Germany's gas crisis in charts: Pipeline repair, and then what?
Post-outage Nord Stream gas flows unknown, says German regulator
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia