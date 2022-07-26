EU renews sanctions against Russia until end Jan 2023
26-07-2022
The European Union decided on Tuesday to renew its sanctions against Russia for a further six months, until the end of January 2023.
The decision, a formality taken by EU energy ministers, refers to sanctions that were first introduced in 2014 and significantly expanded after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February this year.
