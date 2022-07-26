Left Menu

Vice President Naidu urges people to prefer Indian destinations for tourism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:51 IST
Vice President Naidu urges people to prefer Indian destinations for tourism
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (ANI/File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged people to give preference to Indian destinations and explore all parts of the country for tourism before choosing locations abroad.

Stressing the need for giving impetus to tourism in the North-East, Naidu said, "Frequent people-to-people exchanges and interactions can strengthen the unity and integrity of our nation." The vice president was interacting with the participants of the expedition - 'North East on Wheels' in which 75 bikers, including five women, from 18 states travelled across the seven northeastern states and Sikkim.

He lamented that despite the rich experience the region offers, "many people are still unaware and uninformed about it". He urged people who enjoy travelling to "explore the North-East, to revel in its beauty and to admire the diversity in our culture".

According to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat, Naidu appreciated the North-East for showing the way to the country in the field of organic farming and suggested that the other states too should learn from the best practices of northeastern states and gradually shift to sustainable agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022