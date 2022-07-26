Left Menu

Greece, Saudi Arabia to sign energy deal, crown prince says

Greece and Saudi Arabia will sign a deal in renewable energy and discuss other investments and security, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday in a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens. Prince Mohammed's visit to Greece is his first to a member state of the European Union since the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:20 IST
Greece, Saudi Arabia to sign energy deal, crown prince says
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece and Saudi Arabia will sign a deal in renewable energy and discuss other investments and security, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday in a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

Prince Mohammed's visit to Greece is his first to a member state of the European Union since the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. "We can provide Greece and Southwest Europe through Greece with much cheaper renewable energy and get an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed about that today," Prince Mohammed said, sitting alongside Mitsotakis.

Prince Mohammed's last official visit outside the Middle East had been to Japan in 2019 for a G20 summit. Greece and Saudi Arabia agreed in May on the main terms to set up a joint venture to build a data cable, the so-called "East to Med data Corridor", which will be developed by MENA HUB, owned by Saudi Arabia's STC and Greek telecoms and satellite applications company TTSA.

A Greek diplomatic source has said that a deal on the undersea cable along with other agreements in energy and military would be signed. "We will be signing important agreements and we will have an opportunity to further discuss regional developments," Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis was among Western leaders who have visited Riyadh since the murder of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which sparked an outcry in the West and tainted the prince's image as a reformist pushing to open up Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter. France's President Emanuel Macron also visited Riyadh last year and U.S. President Joe Biden met with Prince Mohammed on a trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this month as Washington works to ease tension with Riyadh.

U.S. intelligence has implicated the prince in the killing of Khashoggi, a charge the prince and Saudi authorities deny. After Greece, Prince Mohammed will head to France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges; Studies find more clues to the potential cause of severe hepatitis cases in children and more

Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as O...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022