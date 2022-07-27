'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav': ITBP troops wave national flag at 12,000 feet

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) waved on Wednesday the national flag at 12,000 feet in Ladakh in view of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. The troops, with the message of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', also urged all the citizens to hoist the flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 to mark the 75th year of Independence.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the Ministry of Culture to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag. Earlier, taking to Twitter on July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag," he said.

The Ministry of Culture is Nodal Agency for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and the Ministry will seek help from State Governments to mobilize all resources, housing, and urban development departments and local bodies including municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions for furthering the goals of the campaign. The Culture Ministry is counting on all public representatives to play an active role in the promotion of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and make it a success by spreading awareness about the campaign and encouraging others to hoist flags in their houses.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari throughout the length and breadth of the country. Addressing a gathering at Sabarmati Ashram in 2021, the Prime Minister stated that the launch of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' 75 weeks before 15 August 2022 will continue till 15 August 2023. (ANI)

