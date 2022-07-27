BSF spots drone movement along international border in Rajasthan

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) spotted the movement of a drone along the international border in Rajasthan on the intervening night of July 26 and 27, said officials on Wednesday. The drone was found to be moving near the Gharsana sector of Sri Ganganagar district.

The patrolling team fired several rounds toward the drone. "The information related to the drone was shared with the local police. A joint search operation is underway," said a senior BSF officer.

This comes after BSF detained a Pakistani national on July 19, who crossed the International Border to allegedly kill the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. "Tehreek-e-Labbaik, a Pakistani organization has made plans to kill Nupur Sharma. Rizwan who is a Pakistani terrorist was also influenced by Tehreek-e-Labbaik. As per their plan, he wanted to enter India from across the border," said S Sengathir, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Rajasthan.

"Many agencies including Intelligence Bureau, CID, Border Security Force, Indian Army and local police are now interrogating Rizwan. This is the same organization that worked to surround the Imran Khan government in Pakistan last year and killed many people in Pakistan," said the official. Earlier in another incident, the BSF troops fired at a drone coming from the Pakistani side near the international border in Jammu on Friday night.

According to BSF, the troops on Friday night noticed a blinking light coming from the Pakistani side in the Kanachak area. The troops went alert and fired at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). "On July 22, 2022, at about 21:40 hours, BSF troops observed a blinking light coming from Pakistan's side in the Kanachak area. Alert BSF troops fired on it," said BSF.

Following the incident, BSF launched a search operation in the area. (ANI)

