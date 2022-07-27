Forest officials seize illegal timber in Assam's Barpeta

Assam Forest officials have seized a huge quantity of illegal timber worth several lakhs of rupees from the Baghbor area in the Barpeta district.

A team of Goalpara forest division led by Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Kumar on Tuesday raided at least seven illegal sawmills at Baghbor Chapori and recovered a huge quantity of illegal timber. "The forest department has been continuously launching operations against illegal sawmills," said Jitendra Kumar, DFO of the Goalpara division.

"We received information that there are around 7-10 illegal sawmills running in this area and based on that input, we launched the operation. During the operation, we seized many timbers. Our operation will be going on," Jitendra Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)