Left Menu

Haridwar: Kanwariyas fatally attack Jat Regiment jawan, 6 arrested

While returning with Gangajal from Haridwar, Kanwariya pilgrims of Haryana killed a Jat Regiment jawan by attacking him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:25 IST
Haridwar: Kanwariyas fatally attack Jat Regiment jawan, 6 arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While returning with Gangajal from Haridwar, Kanwariya pilgrims of Haryana killed a Jat Regiment jawan by attacking him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. Haridwar's Superintendent of Police (SP), Dehat Pramendra Dobhal told ANI that the police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against 20 Kanwariyas in this case and have arrested 6 Kanwariyas.

"Six nabbed, search on for others," Dehat Pramendra Dobhal, SP Rural said. According to the police officer, the search for the rest is on.

The jawan, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was also returning with Gangajal. The 25-year-old deceased jawan was a resident of Sisoli in Muzaffarnagar and was presently posted in the Jat Regiment in Gujarat.

'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva's devotees in which devotees are known as 'Kanwariyas' visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of the Ganges and then worship the God with the same water. The Kanwar Yatra has resumed this year after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. Administrations of several areas are adopting necessary measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the holy pilgrimage.

More than three crore Shiva devotees have visited Haridwar till now to collect the holy Ganga water to be offered as 'Jalabhishek' to Lord Shiva, the district magistrate said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022