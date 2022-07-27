Italy minister signals late winter crunch if Russia halts gas
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:20 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy would face a potential gas supply crunch at the end of the coming winter if Russia were to totally halt supplies, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Wednesday.
Cingolani said the current pattern of supplies would allow the country to be able to fill its gas storage network to 90% of capacity by October.
Assuming Russian gas supplies stopped completely at the beginning of winter, storage would be sufficient until February, he told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Italy
- Russia
- Roberto Cingolani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices -U.S. official
Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices -U.S. official
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault, West braces for worsening energy crisis
IEA chief says price cap on Russian oil should include refined products
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault, West braces for worsening energy crisis