COVID-19: Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan quarantines himself

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has quarantined himself as per Covid-19 protocol.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:57 IST
Kultar Singh Sandhwan with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Picture Courstey @CMOPb. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has quarantined himself as per Covid-19 protocol. Earlier on Tuesday, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains was detected corona positive. Sandhwan came in contact with Bains and has self-quarantined as per instructions issued by the Punjab government.

According to a spokesperson, Sandhwan is following all the Covid-19 protocols and other instructions. He is in good health and will work from home. He appealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has not ended yet, so people should follow the instructions/guidelines issued by the government. On Tuesday, Bains shared the information about his covid 19 report on twitter. "I was feeling unwell and got myself tested and my report has come covid -19 positive. Will keep working from my home. I request all those who might have come in contact with me kindly get yourselves tested if symptoms come," posted Harjot Singh Bains on Twitter.

India has recorded 18,313 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 4,39,38,764. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active Covid 19 cases decreased to 1,45,026. The same data shows that death count climbed to 5,26,167 with 57 new cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

