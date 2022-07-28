Left Menu

Volkswagen seeks purchaser for Russian auto-making plant -newspaper

Vedemosti, citing an unnamed source familiar with the company's intentions, said Volkswagen would finalize its plans for the facility by the end of the year. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 00:49 IST
Volkswagen seeks purchaser for Russian auto-making plant -newspaper
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Volkswagen is looking to sell its car assembly plant in the Russian city of Kaluga and a Kazakh auto maker could be a potential purchaser, Russia's Vedemosti newspaper reported on Wednesday. Vedemosti, citing an unnamed source familiar with the company's intentions, said Volkswagen would finalize its plans for the facility by the end of the year.

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Volkswagen announced in March that production at its Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod sites would be suspended until further notice because of Western sanctions imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and vehicle exports to Russia would be stopped with immediate effect.

Vedemosti cited its source as saying the Kaluga plant could be bought by Kazakhstan's Asia Auto, which is based in the eastern city of Oskemen. It has a license to produce both Volkswagen and Skoda cars, the paper said. Volkswagen employs around 4,200 workers at the Kaluga plant, which it owns directly. It also has a contractual deal to assemble several of its models at the Nizhny Novgorod facility, owned by GAZ Group.

In early July, a Russian trade union said Volkswagen would close the Nizhny Novgorod plant and move equipment to Kaluga. At the time the company declined to comment on the claim. New car sales in Russia fell 82% in June from a year earlier, reflecting sanctions hitting parts supply, spiraling prices hurting demand and an exodus of foreign automakers.

Russia's auto industry has almost ground to a halt since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022