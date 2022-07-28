BJP youth leader murder: Union minister Shobha Karandlaje seeks NIA probe

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that the probe into the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada district be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Condemning the murder, Karandlaje, who represents Udupi-Chikkamagaluru parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha, blamed Muslim fundamentalists and organizations like PFI, SDPI, and similar groups for the murder, and continued radicalization of Dakshina Kannada district.

Radical outfits trying to disrupt the harmony in the district are behind the murder, she said.

Pointing out that a motorbike bearing a Kerala registration number was used to attack Nettar, Karandlaje said a comprehensive probe is necessary to find out whether the assailants belonged to radical groups from Kerala.

