Dairy sector a major contributor in growth of rural economy: PM Modi

"Through the launch of technology-driven projects at Sabar Dairy, we will be able to support farmers and milk producers and help boost the rural economy. With new projects worth hundreds of crores being set up here, Sabar Dairy's capacity will increase further with the addition of a milk powder plant. The dairy sector has been a major contributor to the growth of the rural economy in India," said PM Modi. PM Modi said an example of women-led development in the country is the increase in participation of women in the dairy sector.

He further said that the work on the formation of 10,000 Farmer Producer Associations (FPOs) is going on in full swing in the country. "Through this, small farmers will be able to directly connect with the food processing, value-linked export and supply chain. It will benefit the farmers of Gujarat," he said.

PM Modi said the government has worked dedicatedly to increase farmers' incomes. "From agriculture to animal husbandry, we have witnessed a substantial increase in the incomes of even the smallest farmers," said the PM.

He said that today India reached over 10 per cent Ethanol blending in petrol, which is ensuring our vehicles continue to move in an environmentally friendly way. "Till 2014, less than 40 crore litres of ethanol were blended in the country. Today it is reaching around 400 crore liters. Our government has also given Kisan Credit Cards to more than 3 crore farmers by running a special campaign in the last two years," he said.

He said that in an endeavour to help farmers and boost agriculture, the government has also given Kisan Credit Cards to more than 3 crore farmers by running a special campaign in the last 2 years. "With a major thrust on vocal for local, Khadi has now become a global phenomenon. This shift has led to numerous job opportunities in the sector," he added.

Talking about the single-use plastic van initiative by the Central government, PM Modi said, "Plastic has become an enemy for our cattle. Previously, 15-20 kgs of plastic used to come out of animals' stomachs when they used to die. This is one of the reasons why we are working towards eliminating plastic use from India." He said that be it the broadening of railway lines or the development of highways, the government made exceptional infrastructure for connectivity in Sabarkantha.

He further added that the government is working on bringing the culture and contribution of Adivasis to the forefront and celebrating tribal freedom fighters. PM Modi said the government has also decided to celebrate November 15, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. (ANI)

