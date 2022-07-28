Left Menu

No displacement involved at Kudankulam Power Plant in Tamil Nadu

The setting up of the project provided employment opportunities for the local people in NPCIL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:18 IST
No displacement involved at Kudankulam Power Plant in Tamil Nadu
Relaxation in age and percentage of marks in essential qualification is being provided to the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in the recruitments of Group ‘C’ posts at KKNPP as per the extant guidelines. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The government says, there was no displacement involved at Kudankulam Power Plant in Tamil Nadu.

In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the compensation for land and landed assets as finalized by the state government was paid to the landowners.

So far, 72 Project Affected Persons have been recruited through this recruitment process. Large numbers of locals are also employed by the contractors. In addition, business opportunities for the locals in supply of goods and services have also been generated.

The setting up of the project provided employment opportunities for the local people in NPCIL. Relaxation in age and percentage of marks in essential qualification is being provided to the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in the recruitments of Group 'C' posts at KKNPP as per the extant guidelines.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022