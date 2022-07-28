H&M to sell Russian business to local or foreign company - ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:24 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, has decided to sell its assets in Russia, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Thursday.
The potential buyer could be a Russian company or an entity from a "friendly" country - one of those that have not imposed sanctions against Russia, the ministry added.
H&M said earlier this month it had decided to initiate a process of winding down its business in Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- the ministry
Advertisement