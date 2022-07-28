Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned amid opposition protest over suspension of MPs
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Thursday adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over the suspension of MPs besides its demand for a discussion on price rise and the Gujarat hooch tragedy.
As soon as the Upper House reassembled at 4 pm, the opposition members continued their protests and Tiruchi Siva who was in the Chair adjourned the proceedings for the day.
Earlier in the day, the Upper House was adjourned soon after it met at 11 am and then again at 12 noon. In the afternoon session, when the house reassembled at 2 pm, it was adjourned for an hour.
When the House reassembled at 3 pm, the opposition members continued their protest demanding discussion on price rise, suspension of members and the Gujarat hooch tragedy and other issues, forcing another adjournment for an hour till 4 pm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- house
- Upper House
- Chair
- Sabha
- Gujarat
- Tiruchi Siva
ALSO READ
Raymond appoints Atul Singh as Executive Vice Chairman
Need ideas to remove stigma, achieve safe world for people with mental illnesses, says NHRC chairperson
Lok Sabha Speaker to hold discussions on Anti-Defection Law with presiding officers of state legislatures
BRIEF-EMA Says EMA Re-Elected As Chair Of ICMRA From Oct 2022
Birla to chair meet of presiding officers of legislative bodies Friday, anti-defection law on agenda