Left Menu

Khattar asks Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to prepare vision document to promote agriculture

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:24 IST
Khattar asks Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to prepare vision document to promote agriculture
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to prepare a 'Vision Document-2047' at the earliest to promote agriculture and ensure the welfare of the farmers.

Besides this, the Pradhikaran should also constitute separate committees related to farming for the welfare of farmers, he said.

It should also ensure that the state government includes all the key suggestions shared by the farmers in the future, he said while presiding over the second meeting of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran here, an official statement said.

The Pradhikaran, an authority which undertakes measures to make agriculture remunerative, will act as a 'Super Think Tank', said the statement.

Under the Pradhikaran, committees should also be constituted on the topics like saline water, water logging, fish farming, beekeeping, poultry, mushroom farming, organic farming, micro irrigation, etc., said Khattar.

He asked the Pradhikaran that researchers, experts, and national award winning farmers should be included in these committees. These committees should work intensively on the respective areas and give suggestions to the government so that the income of the farmers can be increased, he said.

Khattar also said that farmers should also give suggestions related to skill development to increase their income.

The Pradhikaran, constituted for the benefit of the farmers, has representatives from the government as well as experts from agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries sectors as members, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022