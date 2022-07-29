Left Menu

Argentina lower house leader Massa named economy 'superminister' -govt statement

Argentina lower house leader Massa named economy 'superminister' -govt statement
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SergioMassa)
  • Argentina

Argentine's head of lower house Sergio Massa will take charge of a new economy "superministry", the government said on Thursday in a statement.

Massa will handle a new ministry overseeing economic, manufacturing and agricultural areas of the country.

"The Ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries will be unified, also including relations with international, bilateral and multilateral credit organizations. The new ministry will be headed by Sergio Massa," the government said.

