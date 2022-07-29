Left Menu

Govt seeking stakeholders' comments on revising 2007 PCPIR policy

The government is seeking comments from stakeholders on a proposal to revise the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Regions PCPIR policy of 2007, Parliament was informed on Friday.In his written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said Till the policy is revised and notified, the existing provisions will prevail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 13:18 IST
Govt seeking stakeholders' comments on revising 2007 PCPIR policy
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The government is seeking comments from stakeholders on a proposal to revise the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIR) policy of 2007, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In his written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said: ''Till the policy is revised and notified, the existing provisions will prevail''. The minister also said that the assistance/funding under the PCPIR policy cannot be in the form of a grant as there is no provision for grants in the existing policy. The government is keen to overhaul the failed PCPIR policy 2007 in order to develop India as a global hub for petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals processing and manufacturing by attracting an investment of Rs 20 lakh crore by 2035.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022