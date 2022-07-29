Left Menu

Indian Army rescues 4 locals from flash floods in Kashmir's Poonch

An Indian Army Engineers unit on Friday morning rescued as many as four locals near the Chandak village during a flash flood that occurred in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:35 IST
Indian Army rescues 4 locals from flash floods in Kashmir's Poonch
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Army Engineers unit on Friday morning rescued as many as four locals near the Chandak village during a flash flood that occurred in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The rescued persons included Sabir Ahmed, Shahida Ahmed and two children Alisa Sivir aged 7 years and Aiya Sivir aged 6.

Earlier, on Thursday, a new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was closed as a precautionary measure following heavy rain in the region and an alert was issued as water in the Chenab river kept rising. "The new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in J-K's Reasi district was closed today as a precautionary measure following heavy rains, an alert is announced as water in Chenab river is on the rise. Various roads are closed for traffic due to landslides," said PCR Reasi.

Due to heavy rains in the hilly areas, people have also been advised to stay indoors and beware of slides and slips on the road. On Wednesday, At least 15 people lost their lives due to a flash flood, but no individual has been reported missing during the Amarnath Yatra in July 2022, Minister of State for Home (MoS) Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha Sabha.

Replying to a query of BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar on the number of pilgrims who lost their lives due to flash floods during the Amarnath Yatra in July 2022, MoS Rai informed, "As per information provided by Jammu and Kashmir government, 15 persons lost their lives due to flash flood, but no person has been reported missing." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022