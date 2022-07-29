Indian Army rescues 4 locals from flash floods in Kashmir's Poonch

An Indian Army Engineers unit on Friday morning rescued as many as four locals near the Chandak village during a flash flood that occurred in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The rescued persons included Sabir Ahmed, Shahida Ahmed and two children Alisa Sivir aged 7 years and Aiya Sivir aged 6.

Earlier, on Thursday, a new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was closed as a precautionary measure following heavy rain in the region and an alert was issued as water in the Chenab river kept rising. "The new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in J-K's Reasi district was closed today as a precautionary measure following heavy rains, an alert is announced as water in Chenab river is on the rise. Various roads are closed for traffic due to landslides," said PCR Reasi.

Due to heavy rains in the hilly areas, people have also been advised to stay indoors and beware of slides and slips on the road. On Wednesday, At least 15 people lost their lives due to a flash flood, but no individual has been reported missing during the Amarnath Yatra in July 2022, Minister of State for Home (MoS) Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha Sabha.

Replying to a query of BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar on the number of pilgrims who lost their lives due to flash floods during the Amarnath Yatra in July 2022, MoS Rai informed, "As per information provided by Jammu and Kashmir government, 15 persons lost their lives due to flash flood, but no person has been reported missing." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)