Parliamentary delegation from Mozambique calls on President Droupadi Murmu

A Parliamentary delegation from Mozambique on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said that she was happy to receive them at Rashtrapati Bhavan as the first international delegation after her assumption of the office on July 25, 2022, according to an official statement. Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique led the delegation.

She noted that India and Mozambique enjoy close friendly relations with regular exchange of high-level visits between the two countries.

The President said that Mozambique is India's strategic partner and close ally, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Indian companies have invested around USD 10 billion in Mozambique's natural gas and mining sectors. The government of India has also provided Line of Credit for different projects in Mozambique. President Murmu also noted that the Indian diaspora in Mozambique is contributing to the economic development of Mozambique, it added.

