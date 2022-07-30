Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first U.S., Canada tour

Italian rockers Maneskin, winners of the 2021 Eurovision song contest, will tour North America for the first time starting in October.

The musicians' hit singles include “Beggin’”, “I Want To Be Your Slave” and “Supermodel.”

One of a few guitar bands in the rock and roll mainstream, Maneskin have a fan base that includes Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie, Jared Leto and Keith Richards.

