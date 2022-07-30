Left Menu

NIA arrests man for conspiring to revive CPI (Maoist) in Bihar's Son-Ganga Bindh region

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man for allegedly conspiring in attempting to revive the CPI (Maoist) in the Son-Ganga Bindh region of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man for allegedly conspiring in attempting to revive the CPI (Maoist) in the Son-Ganga Bindh region of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused Rajesh Gupta is a close associate of earlier arrested accused Vijay Kumar Arya, a Central Committee Member (CCM) and was actively involved in reviving the activities of CPI (Maoist) in Son-Ganga Bindh region, said press release on Friday.

The case was initially registered on April 12, 2022, at Bihar's Rohtas. NIA re-registered the case on April 26, 2022, and took over the investigation. Earlier three accused persons were arrested in this case on April 12 and May 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

