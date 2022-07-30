Left Menu

Hungary narrows capped-price fuel scheme, frees up strategic fuel reserves

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 30-07-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary has decided to narrow the scope of eligibility for capped-price fuel on Saturday and free up one quarter of the country's strategic fuel reserves to be able to ensure security of supply, the prime minister's chief of staff said.

Gergely Gulyas said the measure, which will narrow eligibility for capped-price petrol and diesel to privately-owned vehicles, farm vehicles and taxis, was needed as the main refinery of Hungarian gas and oil group MOL goes under maintenance.

