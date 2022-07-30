Left Menu

Mumbai: August 1 taxi strike deferred as MMRTA to hold fare meet soon

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:23 IST
Mumbai: August 1 taxi strike deferred as MMRTA to hold fare meet soon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One of Mumbai's biggest taxi unions on Saturday said it had deferred its token one-day strike scheduled for August 1 following a request from authorities.

In a release, the Mumbai Taximen's Union said the decision was taken after a request from the Regional Transport Officer of Tardeo RTO, who is also secretary of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA).

The union had decided to strike seeking a minimum fare of Rs 35 instead of Rs 25 for the first 1.5 kilometre distance as Compressed Natural Gas price had gone up to Rs 32 per kilogram, which was causing a loss of Rs 300 per day to operators, said union leader AL Quadros.

The Khatua Committee, which was appointed by the Maharashtra government to come up with a fare formula, had said a revision can take place if CNG prices increase by 25 per cent.

''CNG prices have increased by 35 per cent but the government is delaying a fare revision,'' Quadros added.

After the union's strike threat, the Tardeo RTO had requested that the stir be withdrawn as the MMRTA would schedule a meeting soon to decide on a fare hike for the 40,000-odd black-and-yellow taxis in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022