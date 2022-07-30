Left Menu

Kerala Muslim Jamaat holds protest against appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as Alappuzha District Collector

Kerala Muslim Jamaat held a protest rally against the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman, accused in the case of killing a journalist KM Bashir, as Alappuzha District Collector.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 18:07 IST
Kerala Muslim Jamaat holds protest against appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman as Alappuzha District Collector
Courtesy: Twitter . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Muslim Jamaat held a protest rally against the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman, accused in the case of killing a journalist KM Bashir, as Alappuzha District Collector. Venkitaraman assumed the office on July 26. Demonstrators have asked the state government to revoke the appointment. The protest was conducted under the leadership of the Kerala Muslim Jamaat which is led by the Kanthapuram wing. The organization held protest rallies at district centres at 10.30 am. The march was organized in front of the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and to collectorates in other districts of Kerala.

Other forums and organizations of the state have also expressed solidarity with the protest. The Indian Cultural Forum (ICF) will hold protest rallies at 65 centres in different states tonight. Earlier on Monday, Congress also staged a dharna in front of the District Collectorate to protest the appointment of Venkitaraman as DM of Alappuzha.

Venkitaraman, currently serving as Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, is accused of his role in the killing of journalist K.M Basheer in 2019. In the same case, Venkitaraman has been charge-sheeted for alcohol-impaired driving and trying to distort the evidence. The IAS officer, Venkitaraman, was returning from a party and was accompanied by a friend when the deadly accident of K.M. Bashir had taken place. The police had registered a case under Section 279 (for reckless driving) and 304 (for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

35-year-old K.M Basheer was bureau chief of Siraj Daily which is published by AP Samastha fraction whose mother organization is Kerala Muslim Jamaat. Organisation State secretary Majeed Kakkad had started the march. March happened in the state secretariat and all district collectorates of Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022