Left Menu

Jharkhand: 15-year-old girl raped, killed by five including a minor in Ranchi

Ranchi Police on Saturday arrested four youths and apprehended one juvenile for allegedly raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in Lapung area of rural Ranchi.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 30-07-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 20:12 IST
Jharkhand: 15-year-old girl raped, killed by five including a minor in Ranchi
Naushad Alam, Superintendant of Police, (rural) Ranchi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ranchi Police on Saturday arrested four youths and apprehended one juvenile for allegedly raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in Lapung area of rural Ranchi. According to Naushad Alam, Superintendant of Police, (rural) Ranchi, the incident was reported on July 23. The juvenile is the prime accused in the case. The victim and prime accused were friends, but she started talking to some other boy which irked the accused and he planned to kill her.

The official said the victim had gone for paddy cultivation with her sister. In the evening her sister went home but she left behind to complete the cultivation. When she did not return till late at night, the family informed the police. The police team launched the search in that area. Calls were made on the victim's mobile number which traced her deep into the jungle where she was found with her head smashed. During the investigation, police reached out to the prime accused. Upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to his crimes. The juvenile revealed that he and his adult associates raped and killed the victim by smashing her skull.

Police have recovered the brick/stone used to smash her and the undergarments of the accused. Other evidence has also been collected. All samples have been sent to the forensic science lab. The accused persons other than the minor have been identified as Roshan Horo, Sukhram Horo, Rahul Horo and Pawan Horo.

FIR was registered under sections 302, 376(3) of IPC and section 4/6 POCSO Act at Lapung police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022