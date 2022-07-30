J-K police arrests two hybrid LeT terrorists in Rafiabad; arms, ammunition recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir police apprehended two hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba on Saturday during an encounter in the Union Territory's Baramulla. According to the Police, the terrorists were arrested after they tried to fly away after seeing the joint Naka set up by Sopore police, 32 RR, and 92 CRPF personnel at around 5.30 PM in Dangiwacha.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the arrested persons revealed their identities as Tariq Ah Wanu and Ishfaq Ah Wani, both hailing from the Old Airfield region of the J-K's Rangreth. "During the Naka checking, two suspected persons coming from Lorihama link road towards Haddipora, on observing security forces at Naka point fled from the road to the nearby orchards and were chased and apprehended by the security forces", an official statement from the J-K police said.

The police have also recovered two pistols and two pistol magazines, along with 11 live cartridges from their possession. The terrorists were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out strikes on these security forces and civilians in the Union Territory, the statement added.

The police have also registered the First Information Report under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7, 25 of the IA act 13 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Rafiabad. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in the day, a terrorist was killed in the Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district after the Police, Army (29RR) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) (2nd Bn) launched a joint cordon-and-search operation by acting on a specific input. The police personnel also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 Rifle, three AK-Magazines, seven AK-Rounds, one Pouch and one Bag from the site of the encounter. (ANI)

