ANI | Cachar (Assam) | Updated: 30-07-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 22:57 IST
Assam Police destroys drugs worth around Rs 1,920 cr in Cachar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police on Saturday publicly destroyed a huge quantity of seized drugs worth around Rs 1,920 crore as a part of its massive contraband drugs disposal programme. According to the police, they destroyed about 6.214 kg of heroin worth Rs 31.07 crore, 683 kg of ganja worth Rs 1,751 crore, 271 kg of cough syrup bottles worth Rs 16.26 crore, and 6.04 lakh pieces of Yaba tablets worth Rs 120.80 crore.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Assam's Southern Range revealed that the action was taken under the Court's direction. "The drugs were recovered in multiple raids conducted by the police across the district. Today, we had destroyed 6.214 kg of heroin which has an international market of around Rs 31.07 crore, 683 kg of ganja worth Rs 1,751.89 crore, 271 kg of cough syrup bottles worth Rs 16.26 crore, 6,04,442 pieces of Yaba tablets worth Rs 120.80 crore," DIG Kangkan Jyoti Saikia said.

"The drugs worth Rs 1,920.02 crore were destroyed here today. From 10 May 2021, we have launched operations against drugs as per the instructions of the Chief Minister and our operations will be continued," Saikia added. Meanwhile, drugs worth Rs 68 crore were also destroyed in the state's Karimganj district.

The Karimganj district police had publically destroyed and burnt 3.653 kg of heroin, 5.95 lakh pieces of Yaba tablets, 76,103 bottles of cough syrup, and a large quantity of ganja. Similarly, a large quantity of seized drugs were also destroyed in Biswanath and Hailakandi districts. (ANI)

