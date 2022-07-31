Left Menu

Section 144 extended till August 6 in Karnataka's Mangaluru

The Karnataka government on Sunday extended Section 144 and other restrictions for two more days in Mangaluru.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:27 IST
Section 144 extended till August 6 in Karnataka's Mangaluru
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Sunday extended Section 144 and other restrictions for two more days in Mangaluru. "Section 144 has already been extended till August 6 in Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction. Additional restrictions i.e. early closure of shops at 6 pm is also imposed in the entire district for next two days," said Dr Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

He also said that the liquor ban will also continue throughout the district for next two days. Earlier the restrictions were to remain in force till August 1.

The order came amid the prevailing tensions in the district, which erupted after three brutal murders here in the last 10 days. The police said on Thursday that 23-year-old Fazil was hacked to death by an unidentified group on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur. "At around 8 pm (on July 28), there was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. The boy was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar.

The officials had also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29. On the night of July 26, a young BJP worker Praveen Nettaru was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada.

Following the killing, the Karnataka Police on Thursday said that they have arrested two people who will be produced in court. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dakhshin Kannada while speaking to ANI had said that so far a total of 15 people were questioned, of whom two were arrested.

Earlier on July 21, a 19-year-old youth, Mohammad Masood, died in a hospital after he was assaulted by eight men in Sullia of Dakshina Kannada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022