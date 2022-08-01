Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Reactions to England's European Championship victory

Reaction to England winning the Women's European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil. FORMER ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL GARY NEVILLE What the Lionesses have just done is amazing and so damned bloody hard to do.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 01:12 IST
Reaction to England winning the Women's European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil. FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER IAN WRIGHT

I can't put into words how much work has gone into this. I'm so proud, I can't believe it! FORMER ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL ALEX SCOTT

I walked past that trophy in 2009 and it lived with me forever. I'm so pleased that these England girls don't have to experience that. It's a great day. FORMER ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL GARY NEVILLE

What the Lionesses have just done is amazing and so damned bloody hard to do. A seismic moment for Sport in this country! Well done to you all. UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

Football has come home! A stunning victory by the Lionesses. Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team. Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph. TOTTENHAM STRIKER HARRY KANE

Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing Lionesses, Ella Toone take a bow for that finish too. "THREE LIONS" SINGER DAVID BADDIEL

Home. In fact it’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses. BRITAIN'S QUEEN ELIZABETH II

My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships. It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff. "The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

"You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today." (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

