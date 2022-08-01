Left Menu

Casino owner Chikoti Praveen, aide Madhav Reddy grilled by ED

Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen Kumar and his aide Madhava Reddy on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 16:45 IST
Casino owner Chikoti Praveen, aide Madhav Reddy grilled by ED
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen Kumar and his aide Madhava Reddy on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED on July 30 raided the farmhouse of Chikoti Praveen Kumar in Kadtal Ranga Reddy district of Telangana along with several other places.

Earlier on July 29, Chikoti Praveen's residence at IS Sadan of Hyderabad and Madhav Reddy's residence in Boinpally was raided by the investigative agency. ED noticed that Chikoti Praveen along with others was organising a casino for VIPs in Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

After a raid that stretched on for 18 hours Enforcement Directorate officials seized various important documents and checked and searched all the luxury cars owned by Chikoti. Earlier it was alleged that Chikoti Praveen had organised and conducted a casino in a Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Minister's function hall in Gudiwada in Andhra Pradesh at the time of the Sankranti festival in January this year.

Kumar was found to be in illegal possession of dozens of exotic animals. According to the Kandukur Forest Deputy Range Officers, it is illegal to keep wildlife animals as pets, it is a non-bailable offence and strict action will be taken against the persons involved.

"Keeping wildlife animals as pets in farmhouse is a violation and we have noticed that wildlife animals and snakes have been kept as pets in Chikoti Praveen Kumar's farmhouse in Kadtal of RR District. Non-bailable cases will be registered against organisers of this farmhouse," Hema, Kandukur Forest Deputy Range Officer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022