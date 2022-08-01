Indian Air Force cycle expedition from Khardung La flagged off

The Indian Air Force (IAD) is conducting a cycling expedition from Khardung La to National War Memorial in New Delhi. Air Commodore Pankaj Kumar flagged off the expedition on July 31. The team comprises 20 air warriors from various IAF formations and will be led by Group Captain AP Menezes.

The cyclists will pedal a distance of 1100 kilometres in 15 days, culminating their journey at the National War Memorial on 15 Aug 22. After reaching the Memorial, the air warriors will pay tributes to the brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. The expedition will also bolster the sense of patriotism amongst school children with whom they will interact along the way. The expedition team of air warriors will traverse four major passes, namely, Tang Lang La, Nakee La, Baralacha La and Lachung La before entering Himachal Pradesh and then the plains of Punjab.

Earlier on July 2, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force joined hands to conduct a landmark cycling expedition from Delhi to Drass as a tribute to the brave hearts of the Kargil War. That expedition cycled its way through Punjab before entering Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh and culminated at Kargil War Memorial on July 26. The team comprised of 20 soldiers and air warriors is led by two lady officers of the Army and Air Force.The expedition was flagged off jointly by Lieutenant General M U Nair and Air Marshal R Radhish from National War Memorial, New Delhi. The cyclists are covering 1600 km in 24 days. (ANI)

