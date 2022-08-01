Left Menu

Traders of UP's Zubariganj market expect business to pick up

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 01-08-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 18:22 IST
Traders of UP's Zubariganj market expect business to pick up
After a gap of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traders of Zubariganj market here are expecting to receive orders for dairy animals from Telangana once again.

Director, Zubairganj market, Feroz Khan Gabbar said, ''We expect that thousands of animals will be supplied to the Telangana government this time also as it used to three years back before the first lockdown.'' ''Supplying milch animals to Telangana government will boost the rural economy and it will directly benefit marginal farmers and rural people who use to breed animals to sell,'' he said. Situated on the Lucknow-Faizabad-Gorakhpur highway in Sohawal of Ayodhya, Zubairganj is considered one of the biggest animal markets in the country and runs a powerful rural economy without being listed in the share market generating income for lakhs of farmers and dairy owners, especially from North India.

''We run and manage this market as a cooperative centre of the farmers without any interference of the government,'' Gabbar said.

Minister for Home of Telangana government Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Sunday visited the market for the same.

Talking with PRI, he said, ''If the bovine breed is sturdy and aids Telangana farmers, the Telangana government will take cattle from Ayodhya.'' PTI COR ABN RDT

