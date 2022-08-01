CBI held five persons including three IRTS officers in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested five persons including three Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officers in a bribery case. The arrested persons were identified as Sanjay Kumar, (IRTS 1996), Chief Freight Transportation Manager (CFTM) of East Central Railway in Bihar; Rupesh Kumar, IRTS-2011, Sr.DOM, Samastipur, East Central Railway, Sachin Mishra, IRTS-2011, Sr.DOM, Sonpur, EC Railway; Nawal Ladha of M/s Abha Agro Industries Private Limited; Manoj Ladha of M/s Abha Agro Industries Private Limited and Manoj Kumar Saha at Desh Bandhu Para of West Bengal.

CBI informed that a case was registered on July 31 against a Chief Freight Transport Manager (IRTS-1996), East Central Railway, (ECR), Hajipur and two Senior DOMs, Samastipur, Sonpur, both of EC Railway; Director of a private company; other private person and unknown others on the allegations that accused were in the habit of collection of illegal gratification from the vendors of East Central Railway (ECR) for preferential allotment of railway racks for loading goods. It was further alleged that the Director of a private company based at Kolkata pursuant to a well-knit conspiracy with public servants of East Central Railway, regularly avails out of turn and priority allotment of railway rack services, having extra stacking time for his firm and other undue advantages in exchange of payment of huge bribes on monthly basis to the said public servants.

It was also alleged that the said Director of the private company directed his brother (private person) to send Rs. 23.5 lakh (approx.) to be delivered to various officers of ECR. CBI laid a trap and caught the CFTM (public servant) while accepting the bribe of Rs. Six lakh. The bribe giver was also caught. Later, three other accused were caught.

Searches were conducted at 16 locations including at Patna, Sonpur, Hajipur, Samastipur, Kolkata etc. which led to the recovery of various incriminating documents and Rs. 46.50 lakh (approx.) including Rs. 29 lakh (approx.) from a businessman at Kolkata. One SUV car in which six envelopes containing said cash to be delivered to various officers of ECR, was also recovered. The arrested accused are being produced before the Competent Court. (ANI)

