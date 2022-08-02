Income Tax raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers
Income tax sleuths on Tuesday held searches at the premises linked to some well known Tamil cinema producers, official sources said.
The raids were being reportedly carried out at multiple locations in the state, including Madurai.
