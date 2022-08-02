Bengal BJP chief to meet Amit Shah in Delhi; says TMC has lost moral right to rule state

West Bengal BJP chief and MP Sukanta Majumdar is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss issues concerning West Bengal, especially in the wake of a massive SSC recruitment scam in which former minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee is one of the prime accused. "I will be meeting Union Home minister Amit Shah in his office at the Parliament, today, on some special issues. It's an internal matter, we won't comment on it as of now," said Majumdar.

"There is something very important to intimate Amit Shah Ji about Bengal especially after the SSC scam that was recently busted. The Bengal people's mindset has completely changed after the scam came to light. They have begun to believe that the Mamata Banerjee government has become completely corrupt and the government has no moral right to continue ruling." Asked about the time of the meeting, the West Bengal BJP chief said it would be decided keeping Shah's busy schedule in mind.

"He gives more importance to Bengal. Whenever MPs of Bengal go to him, he meets them. It is his love for Bengal. If we get the time, it will be great for us," he said. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today and discussed organisational issues.

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamta Banerjee is coming to Delhi tomorrow to attend a NITI Aayog meeting. Majumdar, however, claimed that Banerjee was meeting after a long time. "Late but not least, the Bengal CM is meeting the PM. They should come because the other CMs are also coming. If the Bengal CM considers herself as belonging to India, she should come. But no matter how much she falls at PM Narendra Modi's feet, nobody can save her nephew Abhishek Banerjee from going to jail," he said

Speaking on price rise and inflation, he said, "Public knows and understands it all. Mamata Banerjee coming to Delhi will not boost her party MPs' spirit. Mamata Banerjee and her party is a nautanki company." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)