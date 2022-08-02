Kremlin: Friday talks with Erdogan will address Ukraine grain deal
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that talks scheduled for Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address, among other things, the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that the talks will address how effectively the deal, which must be renewed after 120 days, is working.
