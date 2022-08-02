Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:09 IST
Kremlin: Friday talks with Erdogan will address Ukraine grain deal
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that talks scheduled for Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address, among other things, the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that the talks will address how effectively the deal, which must be renewed after 120 days, is working.

