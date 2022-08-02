Left Menu

Nearly 1.12 lakh acre land shifted from tobacco to alternate crops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:52 IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 1.12 lakh acres of land have been shifted from tobacco farming to the cultivation of alternative crops during the last five fiscal years.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: ''A total of 1,11,889 acres land has been shifted from tobacco farming during last five years i.e. 2017-18 to 2021-22 to other alternative crops/cropping system.'' The Department of Agriculture has been implementing crop diversification program, a sub-scheme of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), in 10 tobacco-growing states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal to encourage farmers to shift to alternative crops/cropping system since 2015-16.

Under this program, tobacco-growing states have been given the flexibility to take suitable activities/ interventions to shift from tobacco crops to alternative agricultural/horticultural crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

