NTPC-arm in Bihar failed to achieve CERC norms: CAG report

NTPC-arm Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd is not operating at full capacity and has failed to achieve norms fixed by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, according to a CAG report.

In a statement, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said it tabled a report in Parliament which includes three compliance audit paras on operational performance of KBUNL, fuel management in thermal power stations of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and Srinagar Leh Transmission System implemented by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Limited (KBUNL) had been set up in Bihar to revive the power plant of Bihar State Electricity Board and set up new projects to cater to power requirements of the nation.

''The company however, even after 15 years of its operation, was unable to operate at full capacity and its operations have continued to remain constrained.

''The company failed to achieve the norms fixed by CERC for gross station heat rate, auxiliary power consumption and specific fuel oil consumption due to non-scheduling of power for stage I units and installation of oversized machineries in stage II units,'' it said.

This resulted in higher cost of generation and non-recovery of energy charge rate. The projects under stage II units were delayed which resulted in time and cost overrun. The actual cost increased by 65 per cent (Rs 2,063 crore) over approved cost.

On fuel management in thermal power stations, it said the daily coal stock position in most of the power stations reached supercritical/ critical levels on many occasions.

''DVC incurred an opportunity loss of Rs 739.71 crore by not generating power due to shortage of coal. There were also cases of transit and handling loss of coal beyond norms that led to loss of Rs 201.92 crore. Loss of Rs 323.34 crore was passed on to customers by DVC due to higher grade of coal,'' it said.

The DVC also suffered a loss of Rs 62.41 crore on account of consumption of fuel oil more than norms. All the deficiencies continuing over the years underline the lack of seriousness on the part of the DVC in ensuring effective management of fuel.

The findings also said that ''the process of award of contracts and their execution by PGCIL also suffered from various inadequacies like laxity in finalisation of scope of contracts, frequent revisions in line length, tower quantity & type of towers, which resulted in delay in completion of project.'' PTI ABI MR MR

