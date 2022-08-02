Problems on online car licence renewal service resolved

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has assured its customers that the initial teething problems on the online renewal for motor vehicle licences service have been resolved.

In a statement on Tuesday, the post office said the system, which is available on https://www.sapomvl.co.za, works efficiently.

More than 37 000 vehicle licences have been renewed nationally through the system, which was launched at the end of January 2022.

"The full renewal process, including payment, is done online, leaving only the last step of accessing the actual disc. This is done in one of two ways. The post office can deliver the disc to the customer at a delivery fee of R75 or the disc can be collected free of charge from the post office branch selected by the customer.

"Payment is done safely and securely through your bank's Masterpass app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android devices or the Apple App Store for Apple devices," the post office said.

No commission is charged on the renewal transaction, as the post office is licenced to do car licence renewals.

The documents required when you renew your licence must be uploaded online for the renewal. These include a certified copy of the car owner's ID and for cars registered in KwaZulu-Natal, proof of address no older than three months.

The customer will receive an SMS when the disc arrives at a post office branch for collection or when it goes out for delivery.

"Turnaround time is 10 working days. It is therefore recommended to start with the renewal well before the end of the month, before another month's licence fee becomes due.

"The online renewal facility for motor vehicle licences does not replace the current renewal service available at selected post office branches.

"As with the online renewal, the customer pays only the licence fee as it appears on the renewal notice and the post office does not charge any commission," Sapo said.

The service is available for vehicle owners in all provinces except for the Western Cape.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)