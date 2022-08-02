Left Menu

J-K LG Manoj Sinha urges devotees to visit Amarnath shrine before Aug 5 due to inclement weather

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday urged all devotees to visit the Amarnath cave shrine before August 5 because as per predictions the weather will turn more inclement afterwards.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:12 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday urged all devotees to visit the Amarnath cave shrine before August 5 because as per predictions the weather will turn more inclement afterwards. However, the yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"There has been heavy rainfall in many areas. I would like to urge all devotees to visit (the Amarnath Shrine) before August 5, because as per predictions the weather will turn more inclement afterwards," said the Lieutenant Governor. Earlier in July, a cloudburst struck the holy cave area of Amarnath which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave, following which the route to Amarnath was damaged, and the yatra was on halt for some time.

Four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force were also deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine. The Yatra began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. Last month, Minister of State for Home (MoS) Nityanand Rai had informed Lok Sabha Sabha that at least 15 people lost their lives due to flash flood, but no individual has been reported missing during the Amarnath Yatra in July 2022.

Replying to a query of BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar on the number of pilgrims who lost their lives due to flash floods during the Amarnath Yatra in July 2022, MoS Rai informed, "As per information provided by Jammu and Kashmir government, 15 persons lost their lives due to flash flood, but no person has been reported missing." Rai further said that government agencies like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and UT government officials were deployed for search operations, rescue and relief of pilgrims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

