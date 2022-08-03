Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Karol Bagh's courier godown, no casualty has reported

A fire broke out in a courier godown on the Desh Bandhu Gupta road in New Delhi's Karol Bagh in late Tuesday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 07:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 07:13 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out in Karol Bagh's courier godown, no casualty has reported
Visual from the spot on late Tuesday evening (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a courier godown on the Desh Bandhu Gupta road in New Delhi's Karol Bagh in late Tuesday evening. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

Around nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the fire broke out. The fire has been brought under control. The fire broke out at around 10.37 pm on Tuesday evening.

"We got the call around 10:37 pm that a fire broke out in a courier godown at Desh Bandhu Gupta road. After getting the information, our vehicle moved to the spot. We inspected the spot and updated the fire to make a -4 category. We removed the people from the spot on time, due to which no causality was reported and no person was trapped. Our nine fire tenders worked on it to control the fire. The fire is under control now," said Assistant Divisional Officer, Manish Kumar. (ANI)

