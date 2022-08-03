8 labourers injured after under-construction roof collapses at Assam's Bongaigaon railway station
Eight labourers sustained injuries after an under-construction roof collapsed at Assam's Bongaigaon railway station on Tuesday.
Eight labourers sustained injuries after an under-construction roof collapsed at Assam's Bongaigaon railway station on Tuesday.
Three labourers were reported to be in serious condition. They were shifted to the hospital for treatment.
"Of the 8 injured, three are in serious condition and have been admitted to a private hospital," said Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bongaigaon. (ANI)
