Left Menu

I-T raids at Tamil film producer Anbu Chezhiyan continue for second day

The Income Tax department in Tamil Nadu's Madurai continued to raid more than 20 places owned by well-known financier and Tamil Film Producer Anbu Chezhiyan for the second day on Wednesday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-08-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 10:59 IST
I-T raids at Tamil film producer Anbu Chezhiyan continue for second day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax department in Tamil Nadu's Madurai continued to raid more than 20 places owned by well-known financier and Tamil Film Producer Anbu Chezhiyan for the second day on Wednesday. According to the sources, the I-T sleuths had been carrying out raids at 40 places including Chennai and Madurai since 5 am on Tuesday. At Chennai, a team of sleuths reportedly raided a location in the Nungambakkam Kamthar Nagar area where Cheziyan is known to live.

The raids came five months after the grand wedding of Chezhiyan's daughter in Chennai which was graced by various celebrities from across India. Personalities ranging from Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, and Suriya to Boney Kapoor were all present at the venue. Many politicians also attended the wedding.

Chezhiyan, who is a native of Madurai, is a very influential and top financier in the Tamil film industry. He received public attention in 2017 when Ashok Kumar, cousin of director Sasikumar, died by suicide with a note alleging mental torture and trauma over financial issues by Chezhiyan.

After this, Chezhiyan got public attention in 2020 when I-T raids were carried out on personalities linked to the movie "Bigil" which was released in 2019. At that time, the entire crew of the movie came under the I-T scanner which included raids on Actor Vijay and AGS Production house. The Income Tax Department has now raided multiple locations linked to the powerful film producer after two years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022