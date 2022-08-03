Govt and private sector urged to coordinate gender transformation programmes

As the country observes Women's Month, the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has called on government and the private sector to coordinate their transformation programmes to achieve the desired outcomes.

Committee Chairperson, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, emphasised that implementing policies to achieve gender transformation is of paramount importance.

"Women's empowerment talk and policy reviews have not helped the situation. These programmes must translate into sustainable development and impact on the lives of women and the girl child," Ncube-Ndaba said.

Ncube-Ndaba also called on South Africans to replicate the revolutionary behaviour of women who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956, and their vision for a better life for all South Africans.

"These gallant women were united and spoke in one voice in their struggle for the empowerment and emancipation of women," she said.

The chairperson welcomed Women's Month on a sad note amid several violent crimes committed every day against women and girl children in the country.

She said that South Africa has become an unsafe place for women and girl children.

"It is unacceptable that everyday acts of violence are committed against children as young as two. Our country has become a haven for thugs, men who behave as reliable fathers during the day, who speak against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and all forms of abuse and promote human rights for women and children, but who abuse women and girl children in their homes.

"Something drastic needs to happen and those who are responsible for perpetuating crimes against women and children must face severe consequences. Workplaces, schools, institutions of higher learning, government institutions and political parties are all affected by this demon," Ncube-Ndaba said.

She added that while the government and civil society search for the root causes of GBV and other crimes against women and children, "the perpetrators of these crimes should be dealt with harshly".

Ncube-Ndaba further urged organisations involved in activities that fight against GBV to also conduct their programmes in prisons and rural areas.

This year's Women Month is celebrated under the theme "Women's Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women's Improved Resilience".

The concept of Generation Equality is a global campaign and links South Africa to global efforts to achieve gender equality by 2030.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)