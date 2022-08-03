Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom: sanctions make delivery of Nord Stream turbine impossible

Canadian, EU and UK sanctions make delivery of a Siemens turbine to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline's Portovaya compressor station impossible, Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had earlier said the Siemens 073 turbine, which has been cited as being at the heart of reduced Russian gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, remains in Germany after maintenance.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-08-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 22:02 IST
Russia's Gazprom: sanctions make delivery of Nord Stream turbine impossible
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Canadian, EU and UK sanctions make delivery of a Siemens turbine to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline's Portovaya compressor station impossible, Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had earlier said the Siemens 073 turbine, which has been cited as being at the heart of reduced Russian gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, remains in Germany after maintenance. "The sanctions regimes of Canada, the EU, the UK and a mismatch of the current situation with the existing contractual obligations by the Siemens side make delivery of the 073 engine to the Portovaya compressor station impossible," Gazprom said.

The Russian energy giant has cut the flows to only a fifth of the pipeline's capacity, citing technical issues and a need for repair of the pipeline turbines. Chancellor Scholz on Wednesday said Russia had no reason to hold up return of the Nord Stream 1 turbine that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany in an escalating energy standoff.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pushed back against Scholz's remarks on Wednesday, blaming a lack of documentation for holding up the turbine's return to Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022