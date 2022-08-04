Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM to transfer Rs 5.60 crore to Godhan Nyay scheme beneficiaries today

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will virtually transfer a total of Rs 5.60 crore into the bank accounts of cattle-rearers, women self-help groups SHGs and gauthan cow shelter committees under the Godhan Nyay Yojana on Thursday, officials said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-08-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 10:26 IST
Chhattisgarh CM to transfer Rs 5.60 crore to Godhan Nyay scheme beneficiaries today
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will virtually transfer a total of Rs 5.60 crore into the bank accounts of cattle-rearers, women self-help groups (SHGs), and gauthan (cow shelter) committees under the Godhan Nyay Yojana on Thursday, officials said. The program will be held at the official residence of the chief minister at 1 pm, they said. Of the total amount, farmers and villagers will be paid Rs 2.17 crore against the procurement of cow dung from them, while gauthan committees and SHGs will be given Rs 2.07 crore and Rs 1.37 crore respectively, a government statement said.

The state government launched the GNY scheme in July 2020, under which cow dung is being procured at Rs 2 per kilogram at gauthans and the dung is being used to prepare vermicompost.

In the last two years, the state government has procured cow dung worth over Rs 153.42 crore. The SHGs have produced over 20 lakh quintals of vermicompost, super compost, and super plus compost from the cow dung thereby helping to promote organic farming.

The SHGs and gauthan committees have received over Rs 152.90 crore from the production and sale of vermicompost prepared from procured cow dung.

The state government recently started procuring cow urine at Rs 4 per litre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022